Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar has successfully conducted the first robotic knee replacement surgery on a 66-year-old female patient at its state-of-the-art facility here, a statement by the institute said Friday.

It is the first-ever robotic knee replacement procedure in the government sector of Odisha and Eastern India, setting a new standard for advanced medical care in the region, it added.

“The orthopaedics department at AIIMS successfully performed the first robotic knee replacement on a 66-year-old female patient. The procedure, which was carried out with precision and cutting-edge technology, went smoothly, and the patient is now in stable condition following the operation,” AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Ashutosh Biswas said.

Biswas congratulated the entire orthopaedics team for their success in performing this landmark procedure.

He emphasised the significance of the robotic surgery facility, highlighting that it ensures access to advanced healthcare services for all segments of society.

“With the introduction of robotic services, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has made Robo-assisted surgeries accessible to patients across all social strata,” Biswas added.

“This technology minimises the risks of human error and improves surgical outcomes by providing real-time feedback and allowing the surgeon to execute complex steps more accurately,” said Bishnu Prasad Patro, head of the orthopaedics department.

