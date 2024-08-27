Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park authority Tuesday sounded ‘Bird Flu’ alert following the outbreak of avian flu (H5N1) in Pipili area of Puri district.

Official sources said about 26,000 chickens were culled and the State Government has already warned the people to take all precautionary measures.

DFO of Rajnagar Mangrove Forest and Wildlife Division Sudarshan Gopinath Jadav said the outbreak of avian flu (H5N1) in Pipili has triggered a sound alarm in Bhitarkanika National Park as thousands of monsoon birds have arrived from other areas for nesting and breeding.

The Bhitarkanika National Park Authority also alerted the nearby inhabitants to take all precautionary measures for possible outbreak of Bird Flu.

The inhabitants were asked to bring to the notice of forest officials if they come across any indifferent behaviour in any migratory birds or with their poultry.

The ducks and chickens are more vulnerable to bring the virus to the human settlement,” Jadav said.

The Animal Husbandry Department officials have started keeping a close watch on the poultry farms located in and around of Bhitarkanika National Park.

The Veterinary officials have been asked to collect faecal dropping of migratory birds, swabs and water samples from the park area, the DFO said.

UNI