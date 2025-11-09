Bhubaneswar/Nuapada: Ahead of the November 11 by-election in Odisha’s Nuapada, Opposition BJD Sunday urged the chief electoral officer (CEO) to take urgent steps to ensure free and fair polling, alleging infiltration of “outsiders” and misuse of money and muscle power.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the party had called for sealing the borders of the Nuapada constituency amid “credible reports” of illegal influx of people from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, allegedly supported by BJP leaders and workers.

“These outsiders intend to enter Nuapada to influence voters through coercion and financial inducements,” Mohanty told reporters.

In its memorandum to the CEO, the BJD alleged that some people from Chhattisgarh had already entered the constituency and were working with local BJP leaders to sway the electorate “through coercive and unethical means”.

The party also flagged the alleged creation and circulation of morphed videos and fake news targeting BJD president Naveen Patnaik and party candidate Snehangini Chhuria. It claimed such “malicious acts”, enabled by artificial intelligence, were part of an attempt by BJP’s IT cell to defame BJD leaders and mislead voters.

“Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken by district authorities, who have reportedly demonstrated partisanship,” the BJD said in the petition to the CEO.

The opposition party also sought the immediate removal of unauthorised BJP banners and campaign materials that continue to violate the Model Code of Conduct on government property.

In another petition, the BJD lodged a formal complaint regarding the delayed arrival of electronic voting machines (EVMs) at Nuapada, raising doubts about transparency and fair conduct.

The party has accused district officials, including the collector and SP, of biased behavior favouring BJP, thereby endangering the sanctity of the election, it said.

Meanwhile, the BJP filed a counter-complaint with the Additional Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime), accusing the BJD of misusing artificial intelligence to “insult Odisha’s tribal Chief Minister”.

“The BJD has used AI to alter photos and videos of the chief minister and circulated them on social media,” BJP spokesperson Satyabrat Panda said, adding that a case had been registered at the cyber police station.

The ruling party on Saturday also submitted a petition before the CEO alleging that the opposition BJD posted AI generated picture of party president Manmohan Samal and an elected MLA.

BJP spokesperson Satyabrat Panda said a complaint has been submitted to the cyber ASP at the commissionerate headquarters by the BJP delegation regarding the alleged misuse of artificial intelligence by the BJD.

Panda said the Cyber ASP had assured that strict and exemplary action would be taken against those responsible under the Cyber Act.

PTI