Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of BJP Thursday alleged a clear violation of the model code of conduct by the ruling Biju Janata Dal.

A BJP delegation led by Party’s Vice President Lekhashree Samantsinghar met the Chief Electoral Officer and demanded the immediate removal of the posters, banners and hoardings of Biju Janata Dal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The BJP delegation in the complaint alleged that although the model code of conduct has already been enforced in the country by the Election Commission of India, the posters, banners and hoardings of BJD and those of the Chief Minister are yet to be removed from various places in the state capital and other places in the state.

BJP leader Lekhasree Samantasinghar said the concerned authorities are yet to remove the posters, banners and hoardings depicting the Chief Minister and various schemes implemented by the BJD government.

The BJP delegation also alleged that the authorities have cleverly removed the posters and hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP but taken no steps to remove the hoardings of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

