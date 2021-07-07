Bhubaneswar: Odisha unit of BJP Wednesday launched three-day long agitation across the state in protest against irregularities in the allotment of pucca houses to ineligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The BJP activists held demonstrations in front of all block offices in the state in protest which will continue till July 9 next.

BJP State President Samir Mohanty alleged a Rs 1,000 crore scam in the allotment of houses under the PMAY in the state and demanded a CBI inquiry into it.

Mohanty said an inquiry by a central team into the irregularities in the allotment of houses under PMAY in nine blocks spread over five districts exposed the scam. He said an inquiry conducted by the central team has revealed that houses have been allotted to ineligible beneficiaries in the state.

The bank accounts of the beneficiaries have been changed to transfer the funds to other people, he said adding the BDOs have transferred funds manually to 98,562 beneficiaries.

The inquiry, Mohanty said, also found that most of the houses were incomplete and the construction was of very low quality.

The BJP leader demanded the government to constitute a ” Jana nirikhyana committee” at the Panchayat level to oversee the successful implementation of the central schemes.

The committee, he said, comprised of the village head, members of the youth organisations and women organisations should check everything right from the selection of beneficiaries to the construction of houses for maintaining transparency in the process.

The BJP leader said not a single house has been allotted under the scheme in nine districts? Baragarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundergarh.In the Jharsuguda district, only four houses have been allotted.

Mohanty said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard to provide pucca houses to all poor people in the country by 2022 on the completion of 75 years of independence.

But the BJD government in Odisha, he said is allotting houses in a partisan manner to its party activists.

UNI