Bhadrak: The body of a woman allegedly went missing from a graveyard in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, prompting the police to launch an investigation.

The incident happened in Maninathpur village in the Bhandaripokhari police station area.

Three bodies went missing from the same graveyard last year as well. Locals now suspect the involvement of a racket that illegally supplies corpses to private medical colleges for research.

Rukmani Samal had died 10 days ago, and as per customs in her community, she was buried in the graveyard.

When her family went to the graveyard for the 10th-day ritual Thursday, they were stunned to find the burial site dug up and the body missing.

Following this, they informed the police, who have started an investigation.

