Bhubaneswar: In a strategic move to strengthen the state’s aviation sector, Odisha held the 3rd High Power Committee (HPC) meeting Wednesday at Lok Seva Bhavan, under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. The meeting focused on expanding regional connectivity, modernising existing airports, and developing new aviation infrastructure, in alignment with the state’s vision of becoming a global leader in aviation and realising the vision of Viksit Odisha. A key highlight was the development of the Shree Jagannath International Airport (SJIA) at Puri, a critical step in boosting connectivity for religious tourism and regional access. The committee reviewed progress on the expansion of other vital airports, such as Jeypore, Amarda Road, and Utkela, and emphasised resolving pending land acquisition and forest clearance issues. The Works department was appointed as the nodal agency to expedite the development of these facilities.

A significant agenda was the implementation of the revised Small Aircraft Scheme (SAS) aimed at improving air connectivity between underserved regions, including Jeypore, Malkangiri, and Jharsuguda. The scheme will provide affordable travel options for remote communities, supporting economic growth and better access to services. The committee also discussed the proposal for a new greenfield airport at Paradip, focusing on the identification of land and feasibility studies for the project. This new airport is expected to further strengthen Odisha’s infrastructure, enabling easier access to the port city and surrounding areas. Further bolstering the aviation sector, the Commerce and Transport department led by Principal Secretary Usha Padhee stressed the need for Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to support airline operators such as IndiGo, Alliance Air, and IndiaOne Air. The funding will encourage operators to increase domestic and international air traffic to and from Odisha.

In addition to infrastructure, the state is also focusing on building a skilled aviation workforce. The committee highlighted the establishment of the Aviation Security Training Institute (ASTI) at Chandaka, aimed at training professionals to support the growing needs of the sector. The Directorate of Aviation will also undergo restructuring to enhance its capacity to manage and oversee the expanding aviation landscape. Ahuja reiterated the crucial role of aviation in driving economic growth, boosting tourism, and improving connectivity. He remarked, “Odisha is becoming an aviation hub with world-class infrastructure and policies that are essential for realising the state’s growth vision.”