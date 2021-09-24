Bhubaneswar: Odisha, which was reeling under rain fury last week, is expected to receive more showers owing to the formation of a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal that may further intensify into depression.

The Met office has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal state over the next four days.

“Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area has formed over Bay of Bengal and (its) neighbourhood,” the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in a bulletin.

The system is now a well-marked low-pressure area over east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal, the centre said.

“It is likely to concentrate into depression during (the) next 12 hrs & move west-northwestwards towards Odisha coast during (the) next 48 hrs,” the Met Centre tweeted.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued an advisory asking all collectors to closely monitor the districts where a yellow-weather warning of heavy to very heavy rain has been issued.

Officials have been asked to remain prepared to tackle any localised flood-like situation or possibility of landslides in hilly areas, while also ensuring that the control room stays operational round the clock.

The weatherman has forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts Saturday. Sunday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in Puri, Khordha, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal.

There is a likelihood of heavy to very heavy showers in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Monday and Tuesday.

Fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into the deep sea and return to the coast by Saturday.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph are expected along and off the Odisha coast during the period.

Parts of Odisha had experienced flood after a deep depression-induced rainfall lashed the state earlier this month, leaving at least nine people dead and causing widespread destruction.

