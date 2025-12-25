Narainpur (Chhattisgarh): Team Odisha played its second match of the 79th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy 2025–26 against Telangana and registered a 1–0 victory in the second group-stage match held here Wednesday.

In a tightly contested 90-minute game, Odisha captain and forward Kartik Hantal led the team and landed the only strike to take a 1-0 lead with only three minutes remaining for halftime.

Telangana struggled to convert possession into an end product.

Despite attacking options like Imran Ali and Syed Imtiyaz Ahmed, their forward movement was repeatedly halted by Odisha’s disciplined defensive line. The booking of Shashank Kanoujia (87’) and late stoppage-time pressure reflected Telangana’s growing frustration as the match progressed.

Odisha, in contrast, showed better game management. Their midfield, anchored by Gaurav Negi and Jitu Muduli, maintained structure and tempo, while Srikant Gadaba and Kartik Hantal provided attacking thrust.

The decisive moment came from Odisha’s ability to capitalise on their chances, with the winning goal separating the sides.

Overall, the match highlighted Odisha’s tactical discipline and composure under pressure, while Telangana were left to rue missed opportunities in a low-scoring but competitive encounter.