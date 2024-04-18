Malkangiri: In a breakthrough, the BSF personnel Thursday recovered huge explosive materials and arms from two Maoist dumps in the Bejangiwada Reserve Forest area in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

Officials sources said a Joint Operation was carried out by BSF troops of COB- Bodigetta, COB- MPV 21, Tactical Headquarters of142 Bn BSF, and Intelligence Team of Sector HQ BSF Malkangiri, in the Bejangiwada Reserve Forest area to eradicate insurgency from the heartlands of Odisha.

A meticulously planned Joint Operation conducted April 18 yielded significant results in the Bejangiwada Reserve Forest area.

On reaching the targeted area, the security forces located two Maoist dumps, side by side, concealed within rock cavities nestled in the jungle, at about 1.8kms from the connecting road axis of village Sana Tekguda -Bejangiwada, near Elakanur village under Kalimela police station in Malkangiri district.

The security forces have recovered and seized seven SBML guns, sealed two tiffin IEDs (03 litre approximately each),36 Hand Grenades, four Solar Electric Panels, two Domestic LPG Cylinders, 500 Steel balls (Fragmented), and 20 meters of electric wire.

Earlier these areas were highly influenced by Maoists and their sympathizers. The Maoist outfits used to keep IEDs, IED-making materials, and arms in isolated places to harm the SFs/Police operating in this area.

BSF is actively operating in Malkangiri district and extensively dominating the area.

The recovery of IEDs & IED-making materials during the operation will certainly demoralize the Maoist sympathizers active in the area.

It would also motivate Security Forces to operate more actively in the region.

Sources said further combing and search operations are going on in the area following the recovery from the Maoist dumps.

UNI