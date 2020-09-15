Bhubaneswar: Ahead of monsoon session of the Assembly, the state cabinet Tuesday approved four proposals including amendment of Odisha Goods and Services Tax (OGST) Act-2017

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, held through video conference, cleared a proposal for introduction of the Odisha Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and replacement of two ordinances, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said.

As the State Assembly is set to meet for the monsoon session from September 29, the Cabinet approved the bill for introduction in the house, finance secretary AK Meena said. The amendment in the OGST Act aims at providing certain facilities to the taxpayers and tax authorities, he said.

The suggestions include empowering the state government to make provision for issuance of removal of difficulties order for another two years, and inserting a new section — 168A — to extend due dates for various compliances on the recommendation of the GST council during war, epidemic, flood, drought, fire, cyclone and natural calamities, he said.

The amendment will also make the beneficiary of the transactions of passing on or availing fraudulent Input Tax Credit liable for penalty similar to the penalty leviable on the person who commits such specified offences.

Meena said the punishment to a person who commits the offence of fraudulent Input Tax Credit has been extended and it was made a cognizable and non-bailable offence. The bill also empowers the government to make provision for issuance of removal of difficulties order for another two years, i.e. till five years from the date of commencement of the OGST Act,2017.

The panel also decided to amend the Odisha Local Fund Audit Act, 1948, as difficulties were faced while to physically serving surcharge notices and orders on delinquent officers in time, the finance secretary said.

It also approved a proposal by the works department for construction of a bridge over river Subarnarekha near Haldipada on National Highway-16 at a cost of over Rs 138.74 crore, works secretary Krishan Kumar said. The work is targeted for completion within a period of 30 months, he stated.

The cabinet gave a formal approval for commencement of the monsoon session of Assembly which will start September 29 and continue till October 7.