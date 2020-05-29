Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved Friday 22 proposals including two ordinances.

The Cabinet passed a special livelihood intervention programme, which will be taken up from June 2020 to March 2021 to reboot rural economy which has suffered a setback due to the COVID-19 crisis. The government is going to spend Rs 17,000 crore in this regard.

The two ordinances have been brought by the Cooperation Department to boost agriculture activities in Odisha. The two ordinances are – Odisha Agricultural Produce & Livestock Contract Farming Services (promotion & facilitation) Ordinance 2020; and the Odisha Agricultural Produce & Livestock Marketing (promotion & facilitation) Ordinance 2020.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to provide land to Kendriya Vidyalayas and JNVs free of premium, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy told reporters. Now, the KVs and JNVs can get land from government at a premium of just one rupee, he informed.

The government has also decided to accord professional course status to all undergraduate course on agriculture and allied sectors being offered at institutions such as OUAT.

Further, the Cabinet approved a proposal to provide one pair of shoes, socks and sweaters to the inmates of Anganwadi centres. At present, two sets of uniforms are being provided to the kids.

The Odisha government has also approved Rs 15 crore cash credit in favour of ‘Aska Cooperative Sugar Mills’.

Two amendments to the Odisha GST Act and VAT hike on petrol and diesel were also approved in the meeting.

The government has also decided to shift Odisha Renewable Energy Development Authority (OREDA) from the Science and Technology Department to the Energy Department to bring more investment in this sector, the chief secretary pointed out.

It was also decided at the meeting to provide 3.5 acre land at Balasore Sadar Tahsil so that a campus for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) can be constructed.

Among other decisions, a tender worth Rs 230.93 crore for construction of an irrigation canal also passed by the Cabinet.

The panel also approved proposals to amend labour laws allowing women employees to work in night shifts. Detail guidelines for safety and security of the female workers have been laid down, Tripathy informed.

Soon after the Cabinet meeting, the Council of Ministers met and passed a resolution praising the works and efforts made by all front line workers for COVID-19 management.

PNN