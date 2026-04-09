Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is scheduled to hold a Cabinet meeting April 10 at 11 a.m. at Lok Seva Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Important proposals from several departments, including Panchayati Raj, Works, Revenue, School and Mass Education, and General Administration, are likely to be tabled at the meeting.

Among the key proposals is a plan by the Panchayati Raj and Works departments to ensure 100% piped drinking water supply to households across the state, along with a new policy for its maintenance. The departments are optimistic about getting Cabinet approval.

The Works Department is also expected to place a proposal for the tender of a major bridge project.

Notably, since the BJP government assumed office in the state, 37 Cabinet meetings have already been held, during which several key decisions have been taken, including initiatives like ‘Subhadra’ for women’s empowerment and schemes aimed at supporting farmers.