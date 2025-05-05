Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Monday said it has cancelled the combined recruitment main examination conducted April 27 for errors in question papers.

Candidates who appeared for the examination complained that crucial sections of the syllabus, including general English, Odia language, and parts of general studies, were missing from the question paper.

Following this, the OSSC invited feedback and suggestions from the aspirants.

“After considering all the suggestions…..the commission has decided to cancel the examination held April 27, 2025,” OSSC said in a notice Monday.

The fresh examination will be conducted July 6, it said.