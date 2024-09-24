Cuttack: A complaint was filed by a woman in Odisha’s Cuttack, alleging that some policemen used expletives when she urged them to remove their vehicle parked in front of her house as they were drinking.

The incident came to the light Tuesday amid the row over the alleged assault of an Army officer and his fiancée in police custody in Bhubaneswar.

The woman said that the PCR van stopped in front of her house around 12 am Sunday, and one of the personnel asked her for directions to a person’s residence.

She said that after she gave them the directions, some personnel went there, while the others stayed back and drank.

“When I asked the police personnel to move the vehicle and park elsewhere, an argument started,” she said, alleging that annoyed over this, some of the policemen used expletives to “scold” her.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered at the Cuttack Sadar police station, an officer said.

An investigation is underway, said inspector-in-charge Jagannath Mallick.

PTI