Kendrapara: A two-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team visited the Cyclone Dana-affected areas in Rajnagar block Monday to assess the damage caused by the cyclonic storm and evaluate the affected areas.

Cyclone Dana made landfall at Habalikhati island within the Bhitarkanika National Park under Rajnagar block October 25.

The two-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team was led by Sunil Kumar, Superintendent Engineer-cum-Regional Officer of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, and Sneha, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Power. The team visited the cyclone-affected villages of Talachua, Rangani, Tikayatnagar, and Pattaparia under Rajnagar block.

The team inspected damaged houses, roads, crops, and fish farms affected by Cyclone Dana. They also interacted with residents impacted by the storm.

Many affected farmers lined the roads to meet the team, showing them damaged paddy crops at various locations. The farmers alleged that the district administration prepared Cyclone Dana assessment reports without conducting field visits to the affected areas.

Speaking to the media, Sunil Kumar stated that the team visited several places and observed damage to houses, crops, and road infrastructure caused by the cyclone.

He said, “We have seen the damages caused by Cyclone Dana and will prepare an assessment report to recommend the Central government to sanction relief funds for the district as well as the state.”

District Collector Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, who accompanied the Inter-Ministerial Central Team, mentioned that some affected individuals shared their grievances about not receiving house damage assistance.

The Collector stated that he directed the tehsildar and additional tehsildar of Rajnagar to conduct a re-inquiry and submit a report within a week to provide house damage assistance to those who were overlooked.

The district administration had submitted an assessment report estimating damages of Rs 10.02 crore to the State Relief Commissioner (SRC). The SRC has disbursed Rs 8.81 crore to the district for post-Cyclone Dana relief and rehabilitation measures.

According to the Collector, the district administration has submitted a damage assessment report to the state government, recommending that Rs 55 crore be sought from the Central government as Dana relief assistance.

