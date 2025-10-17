Nuapada: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R S Gopalan Friday directed the district administration and police to take prompt action on complaints lodged in the cVigil app for the bypolls to the Nuapada assembly constituency.

cVIGIL is a web-based platform where citizens can lodge complaints on Model Code of Conduct violations, bribery, free gifts, liquor distribution, and playing loudspeakers beyond the permissible time during elections.

The CEO issued directions while reviewing preparedness for the November 11 bypolls for the Nuapada assembly constituency.

The meeting was attended by Additional DGP and State Police Nodal Officer Sanjay Kumar and senior officers from the Election Commission of India.

The CEO and senior officers of the ECI emphasised the importance of close coordination between the civil and police administration to ensure a free, fair and peaceful by-election. They also laid stress on the effective functioning of the 24×7 control room help desk for immediate redressal of complaints, including those received through the cVigil app, an official release said.

Gopalan also instructed officials to keep a strict vigil on any attempts to lure voters through the distribution of cash, liquor, sarees or other inducements during the election period.

Nuapada District Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) Madhusudan Dash presented a detailed report on the administrative arrangements for the by-election, while SP Amrit Pal Singh made a PowerPoint presentation outlining all law and order measures taken in the district.