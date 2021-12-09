Cuttack: Odisha Civil Services (Main) Examination-2020 has been scheduled from January 20 to February 6, 2022, a notification issued in this regard Wednesday afternoon by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) mentioned.

As per the official notification, the examination will be conducted in two separate sessions. The forenoon session will be conducted from 9.00am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2.00pm to 5.00pm. A detailed programme of the exam is available on the Commission’s official website: https://www.opsc.gov.in .

Also read: Odisha registers 195 new Covid-19 cases; 24 below 18 years

Moreover, the ‘Admission Certificate’ and ‘Instructions to Candidate’ for the aforesaid examination will be made available shortly on the OPSC website. Interested candidates are required to download those for admission to the examination center, the notification stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 4,754 candidates have been declared as ‘eligible’ to appear the examination, based on their performances in the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2020, which was previously carried out August 27 this year.

PNN