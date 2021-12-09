Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 195 new Covid-19 cases, of which 24 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,50,955. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,071.

Odisha also reported two (02) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,428 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning. The state had reported two (02) Covid-19 fatalities Wednesday.

Kendrapara and Khurda districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the total 195 new infections, 115 were reported from quarantine centres while 80 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 255 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 99 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Mayurbhanj with 13 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (2), Balasore (2), Bargarh (2), Bolangir (1), Cuttack (11), Dhenkanal (5), Gajapati (1), Jajpur (5), Jharsuguda (2), Kendrapara (2), Nayagarh (2), Puri (4), Rayagada (1), Sambalpur (8), Subarnapur (1) and Sundargarh (11).

The State Pool reported 23 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,42,41,696 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 264.

PNN