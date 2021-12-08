Chandipur: The air-launched version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired Wednesday from a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force from Chandipur Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore district off Odisha coast.

BrahMos missile launched from the Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft followed the pre-planned trajectory and met all mission objectives. The test-fire was conducted at 10.30am from the ITR. The air-launched version of BrahMos was last test-fired in July, 2021, an official source said.

This launching is a major milestone in the development of BrahMos missile as it now clears the system for serial production of the air-launched version BrahMos missiles indigenously, a press release of ITR stated.

“Major airframe assemblies which form an integral part of ramjet engine are indigenously developed. These include non-metallic airframe sections comprising ramjet fuel tank and pneumatic fuel supply system. During the test, the structural integrity and functional performance were proven,” the ITR statement read.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BrahMos, Indian Air Force and the industry concerned for the success.

Notably, BrahMos is a joint venture between India (DRDO) and Russia (NPOM) for development, production and marketing of the supersonic cruise missile. BrahMos is a highly-potent offensive missile weapon system already inducted into the armed forces of India.

PNN