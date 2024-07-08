Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday directed all the district collectors to initiate steps to remove illegal encroachment from government lands, both in urban and rural areas across the state.

Majhi said that the step is essential as the development work has been adversely affected due to the illegal encroachment of government lands – which are normally used for public welfare work.

Majhi directed the district collectors to protect the government land by fencing the area and also asked them to put up proper signboards after removing illegal encroachments.

