Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to the 23-year-old Durgapur gang rape survivor over the phone and assured her of all possible support.

The survivor, a second-year MBBS student at a private medical college in West Bengal’s Durgapur, was allegedly gang-raped by at least five persons Friday evening while returning from dinner with a male friend.

The Chief Minister also spoke to the survivor’s mother and Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) chairperson Shovana Mohanty, who was present at the hospital.

A video of the conversation was shared with the media by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

“Don’t worry at all. The Odisha government is completely with you and your family. We will look after everything. Do not lose patience. Face the situation with courage,” Majhi told the survivor Monday.

Wishing her a speedy recovery, Majhi assured her of assistance to continue her studies and promised that strong action would be taken against the accused.

“Speak about your issues to our people who have gone to Durgapur to meet you,” the CM said.

When the woman sought help from the Chief Minister to get her transferred to any medical college in Odisha, Majhi was heard saying that he would enquire about it.

“Since you are a student of a private medical college, I will have to explore possibilities on how to get it (transfer) done. I have spoken to officials to enquire into it,” he said.

Majhi asked the survivor’s mother whether they had conveyed their concerns to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, who had visited them earlier in the day.

“The Odisha government will exert pressure at every level to ensure that the culprits are punished severely for this heinous crime,” Majhi told the mother.

The Chief Minister advised the Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) chairperson Shovana Mohanty to maintain contact with the West Bengal government and make efforts to provide justice to the victim.

