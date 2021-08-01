Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team Sunday for reaching the semifinals of the Olympics after 49 years. The Chief Minister also conveyed his best wishes for the last four encounter against Belgium to be played August 3.

Expressing his joy over India’s victory over Great Britain, the Chief Minister said the national team have come out with flying colours in the quarterfinals. He expressed hope that the team will keep up the momentum to win the semifinals and as well as the final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Well played! Congratulate Indian Men’s #Hockey Team on registering a stunning victory in the quarter-final against Great Britain at #Tokyo2020. May the team continue its momentum & bring much awaited medal for the country. Wish the team all the best.#Cheer4India @thehockeyindia pic.twitter.com/9eBkrlyxY1 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 1, 2021

It should be stated here that the Odisha government is the main sponsor of the Indian men’s and women hockey teams till 2023. Odisha is the only state in India that is promoting the national game and has become the cradle of hockey.

The Odisha government is trying its best to help India regain its lost glory in the global scenario.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Dhruv Batra thanked Patnaik for extending his best wishes to the India team for their success against Great Britain.