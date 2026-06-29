Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday visited the residence of eminent sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik here to congratulate him on winning the prestigious Grand Sand Master Cup 2026 held in Russia.

Majhi praised Patnaik for bringing international acclaim to the country through his achievements in sand art. He also viewed the artist’s collection of national and international awards.

The chief minister also held discussions with Pattnaik on the promotion of Odisha’s art, culture and tourism, stressing the importance of preserving and showcasing the state’s rich artistic heritage on global platforms.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha met internationally renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik in Puri. During the meeting, discussions were held on the promotion and propagation of Odisha’s art, culture and tourism.”

Expressing his gratitude, Pattnaik described the chief minister’s visit as an emotional and inspiring moment.

“It is unbelievable that the chief minister personally visited my residence in the narrow lanes of Puri,” he said.