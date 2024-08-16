Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday felicitated Olympian hockey player Amit Rohidas upon his return to the state.

Rohidas, India’s key defender, was given a rousing welcome as he arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

“Amit is the pride of Odisha. He has brought laurels for both India and Odisha. We are hopeful that the Indian hockey team will win gold in the next Olympics,” Majhi said.

The Odisha government had earlier announced it will continue sponsorship to the Indian hockey team till 2036, as well as payment of Rs 4 crore to Rohidas.

Rohidas was the only Odia player to be included in the bronze medal-winning Indian team at the Olympics.

The Odisha government has also announced Rs 15 lakh each to players of the Indian hockey team who were a part of the Olympics, and Rs 10 lakh for the support staff.

PTI