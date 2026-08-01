Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday said the Centre’s approval of advance release of Rs 500 crore under the SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) to Odisha will help support the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people in the state.

The Centre has approved Rs 500 crore as advance release of the second instalment of its share of SDRF for Odisha for 2026-27 fiscal.

“The advance fund release is timely support amid the ongoing flood situation,” Majhi said in a post on X.

He said this assistance will further strengthen the state’s rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts, help provide necessary support to affected families and accelerate the restoration of normalcy in flood-affected areas.

“I express my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for standing firmly with the people of Odisha and extending this timely support,” Majhi said.

PTI