Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday inaugurated the famous Bali Jatra held on the bank of the river Mahanadi here, marking the state’s ancient maritime glory.

The Bali Jatra, one of the largest open-air fairs in Asia, which got off to a colourful start here, will continue for seven days till November 12, an official said.

This time, according to the Cuttack district administration, the Bali Jatra’s theme is Aama Bhasha Aama Sahitya (Our Language, Our Literature), which highlights the gravity of the Odia language and literature.

For the first time, the Cuttack-In-Cuttack pavilion has been entirely dedicated to showcasing Odia literary works, writers, and the evolution of the language through the ages, the official said.

The Bali Jatra is held in remembrance of the sea sailing tradition of Odia ‘Sadhabas’ (traders) who used to go on sea voyages for trade to places like erstwhile Bali, Java, and Sumatra in the vessels called ‘Boita’.

The traders in ancient days set out for the long journey from Kartika Purnima. To commemorate that glorious event, Odisha observes this Bali Jatra fair in Cuttack, the official said.

The Bali Jatra fair is spread over more than 20 acres of land, in two fairgrounds with 2,500 makeshift stalls, the official said.

Both the district administration and the police have made elaborate arrangements for the fair.