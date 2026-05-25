Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday said he has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the celebrations for the second anniversary of the BJP government in the state.

The BJP formed a government in Odisha for the first time in 2024 after defeating the 24-year-old BJD dispensation headed by Naveen Patnaik. The party also swept the general elections that year, bagging 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats from the state.

Majhi met PM Modi in the national capital earlier in the day.

Later, in a post on X, he said, “Called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji in New Delhi today. Discussed the strategic acceleration of Odisha’s infrastructure development, enhancement of investment opportunities, and implementation of key public welfare initiatives.”

“Also extended a cordial invitation to him for the celebration marking two years of our government’s dedicated service to the people of Odisha. Grateful for his continued guidance and support as we collectively strive towards the state’s sustained progress and holistic development,” he said.

Called on Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Ji in New Delhi today. Discussed the strategic acceleration of Odisha’s infrastructure development, enhancement of investment opportunities, and implementation of key public welfare initiatives. Also extended a cordial… pic.twitter.com/ey6a0LrGGJ — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) May 25, 2026

Majhi and the BJP’s Odisha unit chief Manmohan Samal are in New Delhi to invite party leaders, Union ministers and others to join the celebration of the second anniversary of the state government next month.

Official sources said the state government has opted for a low-key celebration of the occasion in line with the prime minister’s call for austerity measures.