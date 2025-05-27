Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend a function June 12 to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in the state, a minister said.

The CM also invited them to Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in Puri June 27, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said.

“The CM has invited PM Modi and HM Amit Shah, and others to attend a programme for the first anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha,” Parida said after she returned from New Delhi Monday.

She said Majhi was in Delhi on a four-day tour during which he met several leaders and invited them to attend the functions to be held on special occasions in Odisha next month.

Parida said, “The PM may consider Odisha’s invitation, and we are waiting for a response from the PMO. PM always has a very busy schedule.”

State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said Majhi has also invited the chief ministers of NDA-ruled states to attend the BJP government’s first-anniversary programme in Odisha and witness Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra.

BJP’s key national functionaries have also been invited, he said.

The state government has planned a three-day grand celebration from June 11 to June 13 to mark the completion of one year of the BJP government.

A series of events will be organised from the block to the state levels, officials said.

The BJP government in Odisha will present its report card to the people who voted the party to power, Parida said.

The deputy CM, who had attended the NDA chief ministers’ conclave following the recent NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi, said that PM Modi explained to them how the ‘double engine’ government helps the development of a state and improves the life of people.

The term “double engine” is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

PTI