Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday launched ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ to encourage people to hoist the national flag at their residences in view of the 78th Independence Day.

Deputy CM Pravati Parida, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan were also present at the function held at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

“Our national flag is a matter of pride and honour for all Indians. The objective of this initiative is to create awareness among the people about the Tricolor. I call upon all the citizens and involve themselves in this initiative,” Majhi said.

The Department of Posts has been appointed as the designated organisation for the programme, with the task of selling and distributing flags. The flag is available for Rs 25 at www.epostoffice.gov.in.

PTI