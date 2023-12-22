Dhenkanal: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday laid the foundation stone for transformation and beautification of Joranda Mahima Pitha in Dhenkanal district.

The Chief Minister’s office here said a sum of Rs112 crore would be spent for this purpose. The work will be started soon and is targeted to be completed in three years.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the development of Joranda Mahima Pitha, Patnaik said the Joranda’s ‘Upasana Pitha’ would be developed and the construction of ‘Bati Mandap’, ‘Mahima Gadi Sunya Mandap’, and development of all four sides of ‘Mahima Gadi’ would be undertaken.

The Chief Minister said Odisha, a land of deities, is a holy place. The Mahima Dharma has purified the land of Joranda and created a special place for it on the religious map.

Patnaik said Mahima Dharma considers the whole world as a family and believes in simple life, equality and the welfare of the world.

Mahima Dharma has taught us the idea to dedicate oneself for the welfare of the people, Patnaik said, and he sought the cooperation of all to make Joranda a prominent destination of Odisha and the country on the religious tourism map.

