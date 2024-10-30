Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 6 lakh to the family members of two labourers from the state, who died in an accident at a metro rail construction site in Bihar’s Patna.

The deceased were identified as Manoj Behera and Bijay Behera, hailing from Nayagarh district.

Majhi expressed grief over the deaths and announced the compensation amount, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

The incident took place inside a tunnel dug close to the Patna University campus late Monday, when a pick-up van ploughed into a group of construction workers following a brake failure, officials said.

PTI