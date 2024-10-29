Bhubaneswar: Odisha Labour Minister Ganesh Ram SinghKhuntia Tuesday expressed grief over the death of two labourers from the state in an accident at Patna’s metro tunnel construction site.

The minister also assured to give adequate compensation to the deceased’s family members after completion of the verification process. SinghKhuntia has also stated that the state government will talk to the Bihar counterpart over the issue.

Speaking to media persons in Bhubaneswar Tuesday, the labour minister said that the state labour department authorities Tuesday early morning received information from reliable sources that out of the seven victims, three hail from Odisha. Two of them died while another Odia victim who sustained severe injuries in the mishap is currently undergoing treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital.

“Following the receipt of information regarding the incident, we immediately deputed Satyanarayan Acharya, District Labour Officer (DLO), Bhubaneswar, to the incident spot in Patna in Bihar. He will investigate the matter immediately after reaching there. The districts to which the deceased persons belonged are yet to be ascertained. The Aadhar verification is on to find out their complete identity details,” said SinghKhuntia.

The Labour Minister also revealed that the deceased from Odisha were identified as Manoj and Shyam Babu. Meanwhile, another Odia victim identified as Bijay who has sustained serious injuries is currently undergoing treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Notably, at least three workers were killed and four others sustained serious injuries during the construction of an underground tunnel for the Patna Metro. The incident occurred near the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Ashok Rajpath, Mahendru late Monday night.

According to reports, the accident happened when a loco machine, used to transport materials within the tunnel, experienced a brake failure.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), overseeing the construction, has confirmed the incident and initiated an investigation into the cause of the brake failure.

IANS