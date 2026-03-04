Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi, wishing everyone a happy, safe and harmonious celebration.

He urged citizens to celebrate the festival of colors with joy and responsibility, while maintaining peace and brotherhood. He also called on people to follow safety norms and respect the environment during the festivities.

ରଙ୍ଗର ପର୍ବ ହୋଲି ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ।

ହୋଲି ହେଉଛି ଆନନ୍ଦ, ଉତ୍ସାହ ଏବଂ ଭାଇଚାରାର ପ୍ରତୀକ। ଏହି ରଙ୍ଗର ଉତ୍ସବ ଆମ ଜୀବନରେ ନୂତନ ଆଶା ଓ ସଦ୍ଭାବନା ଭରିଦେଉ। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦରୁ ପ୍ରତିଟି ଓଡ଼ିଆଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ସୁଖ, ଶାନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ସମୃଦ୍ଧିର ରଙ୍ଗରେ ରଙ୍ଗୀନ ହେଉ।

Majhi said, “Heartfelt greetings and congratulations to everyone on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colors.”

Holi is a symbol of joy, enthusiasm and brotherhood. May this festival of colors fill our lives with new hope and goodwill. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, may every Odia’s life be colored with happiness, peace and prosperity.

On this occasion, I request that everyone use natural and environmentally friendly herbal colors. Stay safe, share happiness and celebrate Holi in a peaceful manner, he added.