Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday flagged off Subhadra Yojana Awareness Rath (chariot) which will roam across Odisha creating awareness on the scheme.

Accompanied by deputy CM Pravati Parida, who is also the Women and Child Development Minister, Majhi said that the Subhadra Yojana will empower women across the state.

The Chief Minister said the awareness chariots will sensitise people on the scheme and how to apply for it. More than 1 crore women will benefit under the Subhadra scheme in the state, he said.

“It’s an opportunity to fulfil the dream of every woman. The scheme is also an identity of Odia Asmita (pride),” Majhi said.

Parida said that the registration for the Subhadra Yojana will continue till the last beneficiary submits her form. “There is no deadline for submitting the Subhadra Yojana form. We will ensure that no beneficiary is left out and all eligible beneficiaries get the benefits of the scheme,” she said.

The DyCM said that before launching of any major programme, confusions do prevail and it is natural. The awareness chariot will clear doubts in the minds of the people. “The government will reach out to all beneficiaries. I assure that no one will be left out under the scheme,” she said.

Under the scheme, the women beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 per annum for five years. The first instalment of Rs 5,000 will be given September 17, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Officials said that the state government has set a target to enroll at least 1 crore women beneficiaries under Subhadra Yojana, a promise made by the BJP in its election manifesto.

