Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Saturday said that the registration for the Subhadra Yojana will continue till the last beneficiary submits her form.

“There is no deadline for submitting the Subhadra Yojana form. We will ensure that no beneficiary is left out and all eligible beneficiaries get the benefits of the scheme,” Parida said.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today flagged off Subhadra Yojana Awareness Rath (chariot) which will roam across Odisha creating awareness on the scheme. Parida was also present at the event. Majhi said that the Subhadra Yojana will empower women across the state.

The DyCM said that before launching of any major programme, confusions do prevail and it is natural. The awareness chariot will clear doubts in the minds of the people. “The government will reach out to all beneficiaries. I assure that no one will be left out under the scheme,” she said.

Under the scheme, the women beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 per annum for five years. The first instalment of Rs 5,000 will be given September 17, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Officials said that the state government has set a target to enroll at least 1 crore women beneficiaries under Subhadra Yojana, a promise made by the BJP in its election manifesto.

PTI