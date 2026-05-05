Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed as co-observer, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will serve as central observer for the election of the BJP’s legislative party leader in West Bengal, the party said Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the party, Union Minister JP Nadda has been appointed as the central observer for the election of the legislative party leader in Assam, while Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will serve as co-observer.

The appointments come after the BJP ousted the Trinamool Congress from power in West Bengal and retained power in Assam for a third consecutive term, following the results of the Assembly polls declared Monday.

PNN & Agencies