Koraput: Three women died and another was injured after a giant tree fell on them following thunderstorms in Odisha’s Koraput district, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday evening when they were in a market at Pedabayalu in Nandapur block near the Andhra-Odisha border.

The tree was uprooted due to strong winds amid rain and thunderstorms, a police officer said.

Two women died on the spot and another in hospital, he said.

Nandapur BDO Durga Prasad Dora and MLA Rama Chandra Kadam visited the spot, and assured the victims’ families of government support.

PTI