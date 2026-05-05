Koraput: A Special Vigilance Court Tuesday sentenced a retired teacher of a government-run Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development High School in Odisha’s Rayagada district to two years’ rigorous imprisonment in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Unna Rajendra Patro, former teacher of SSD (ST & SC Development) High School at Dukum under Bisamcuttack block, was found guilty by the Court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore. The case was registered under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Court sentenced Patro to undergo rigorous imprisonment for two years and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

The Vigilance officials said that steps will be initiated to approach the competent authority for the stoppage of his pension benefits as per rules following the conviction.