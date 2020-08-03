Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan Monday which was celebrated in a low-key affair in the state due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The festivities remained subdued across Odisha as people celebrated it indoors to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In his message, the Chief Minister wished peace and prosperity for all and urged people to strictly adhere to the norms of social distancing in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also prayed before Lord Jagannath for the well being of residents of Odisha.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full-moon day of the Hindu month of Sravana (July/August), this festival celebrates the love of a brother for his sister. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on the wrists of their brothers to protect them against evil influences, and pray for their long life and happiness. They in turn, give a gift which is a promise that they will protect their sisters from any harm. Within these Rakhis reside sacred feelings and well wishes.

However, in Odisha Raksha Bandhan is also celebrated as the birthday of Lord Balabhadra, the brother of Lord Jagannath, in Puri temple. People across Odisha worship their bovine cattle and plough as Lord Balabhadra is also known as ‘Haladhara’ which means he is the Lord of farmers.