Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 73 ‘Ama Hospitals’ in 15 districts.

Under the ‘Ama Hospital’ scheme, launched last year, existing hospitals are refurbished and sufficient manpower is ensured.

Inaugurating the facilities Saturday, Patnaik said the hospitals have been transformed while keeping the convenience of the patients in mind.

He also inaugurated five dialysis centres in sub-divisional hospitals.

Patnaik said his government plans to cover 1,858 hospitals under the transformation drive in next five years, for which Rs 3,300 crore has been earmarked.

PTI