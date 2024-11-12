Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is on a two-day official visit to New Delhi, officials said Tuesday.

According to the itinerary, Majhi is scheduled to attend a preparatory meeting organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) related to the celebration of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held in Bhubaneswar at Janata Maidan from January 8 to 10, next year.

The event would be organised jointly by the Odisha government and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the officials said.

The chief minister is also supposed to attend the launch of a website for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event.

He is scheduled to return to Odisha Wednesday morning, the officials added.

PTI

