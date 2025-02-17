Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, Monday presented the annual Budget for the financial year 2025-26.

This year the total Budget outlay is Rs 2.90 lakh crore.

The Budget session, which began February 13, will continue until April 5. General discussions on the Budget are scheduled for February 20 and 21, while the Appropriation Bill will be presented March 29.

In this year’s budget, the state government has allotted Rs 37,838 crore for the agriculture sector.

PNN