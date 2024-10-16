Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to meet industrialists such as Kumar Mangalam Birla and Sajjan Jindal during his two-day visit to Mumbai, seeking investments for Odisha.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the programme will be held in Mumbai Friday and Saturday.

The CM will attend the Centre’s ‘India Chem 2024’ on the first day, where stakeholders of the chemical industry will participate.

“There are opportunities for development of the chemical industries in Paradip, Gopalpur and Dhamra,” Swain said.

“On Saturday, there will be a roadshow in which leaders of various sectors, such as textiles, garments, apparel, and renewable energy will participate. Heads of banks have also been invited to support the improvement of the banking sector in the state,” he said.

This will be the second roadshow for the Make in Odisha Conclave, scheduled to be held on January 28-29 in Bhubaneswar. Earlier, a similar programme was organised in New Delhi.

“During the Mumbai event, Majhi is also scheduled to attend the CEO’s Forum — a significant platform for engagement with top leaders from the chemical industry. His presence will highlight Odisha’s strategic focus on expanding its industrial footprint in key sectors like chemicals and petrochemicals,” the state government said in a statement.

The event has been planned to generate awareness and foster engagement among Mumbai’s business leaders about the vast investment opportunities available in Odisha and to attract new companies from diverse sectors to explore the state’s potential for growth, it said.

“Throughout the day, Majhi will hold high-level meetings with leading business figures, focusing on strengthening partnerships and showcasing Odisha’s investment opportunities in key sectors, including chemical, petrochemical, plastic, steel, electronics, renewable energy, and agro-industries,” the statement said.

“Business leaders such as Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, Manish P Kiri, Vivek Bhatia, Amit Kalyani and Balkrishan Goenka will participate, solidifying Odisha’s growing influence on the national industrial stage,” it added.

Majhi went to Chandigarh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government Thursday. From there, he will travel to Mumbai for the programme, officials said.

