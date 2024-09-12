Bhubaneswar/Malkangiri: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday undertook an aerial survey of the flash flood-affected Malkangiri district and asked officials to submit a damage assessment report within seven days.

He also directed the district officials to ensure that not a single affected person is deprived of assistance from the government.

Majhi was accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Taking to X, Majhi said, “Visited Malkangari and reviewed the flood situation. Necessary steps have been taken by the government to properly deal with and control the flood.”

The chief minister said the state government has given priority to improving road communication, food and drinking water supply, housing, health services and compensation to people in flash flood-affected areas.

“I have also asked the department concerned to expedite restoration work,” Majhi said.

In a review meeting, Majhi indicated that special assistance could be provided to the tribal-dominated district which has been severely hit by a flash flood.

“The affected people should be supplied with pure drinking water as the water-borne diseases may follow the flash flood,” Majhi said, adding that adequate precautions should be taken to prevent such diseases.

After the meeting, Pujari said that the flash flood had affected crops on 8,830 hectares of land.

Twenty-one houses have been completely damaged and 576 others partially, while around 15 roads have also been affected due to the flood, he said.

The minister said the district administrations of Malkangiri and Koraput have worked effectively, and praised the disaster response forces, fire service and police personnel for their efforts during the deluge.

Pujari said the government will now undertake a survey to assess the damage to crops and houses.

“As per the Odisha Relief Code, we will provide compensation to people whose houses and crops have been damaged. The district administrations have been directed to keep sufficient stocks of medicines and necessary items,” he added.

