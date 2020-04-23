Cuttack: Cuttack Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim wrote Thursday to DGP Abhay seeking action against anchor Arnab Goswami. The Congress MLA in his letter has accused Goswami of defaming party president Sonia Gandhi.

Moquim in his letter alleged that Goswami in the programme ‘Poochta Hai Bharat’, aired on a national news channel had made derogatory comments against Gandhi, who is the president of the Congress party.

Moquim referred to the debate on the Palghar lynching case in Maharashtra. In the incident two seers and their driver were lynched by a mob. Moquim said that the show was designed in such a manner that it bought disrespect to the Congress and its party president.

Moquim said that Goswami during the programme had said that Sonia and the policies of the Congress are responsible for the lynching of the three. He had allegedly said the Congress president will be appreciated for her efforts in Italy. Moquim said that a video of the programme has gone viral. It is clearly evident he alleged that the accused indulged in character assassination of Sonia Gandhi.

Moquim has requested the DGP to take appropriate legal action against Goswami at the earliest.

Congress MLA Narasingha Mishra also lodged a complaint Wednesday against the national news channel with Bolangir town police station. In his complaint, he accused the channel of using defamatory statements against Sonia Gandhi.

