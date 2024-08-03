Bhubaneswar: A 34-year-old man was arrested in Bhubaneswar on the charge of marrying five women without divorcing anyone and duping them of lakhs of rupees posing himself as a police officer, an official said Saturday.

It was also found out during investigation that the accused was interacting with 49 other women in a matrimonial site over proposals of marriage.

After receiving separate FIRs from two women whom he had married, the police laid a trap using a female officer and arrested accused Satyajit Samal when he came to meet her, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda told a press conference.

The police recovered a car, a motorcycle, Rs 2.10 lakh in cash, a pistol, some ammunition and two marriage agreement certificates from his possession.

A marriage agreement certificate is a legally binding document that couples enter into before getting married.

During interrogation, Panda said, the man admitted that he had married the two women whose names featured in the agreement document and another one. Of his total five wives, two were from Odisha and one each was from Kolkata and Delhi. The Police were yet to get details of the fifth woman. Three bank accounts of Samal were frozen, Panda said.

The police officer said the accused, who is originally from Jajpur district of the state but has currently been living in Bhubaneswar, used to target young widows and divorcees through matrimonial sites.

PTI