Sambalpur: A 38-year-old constable was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 14-year-old girl in Bareipali police station area of Sambalpur district, a source said.

According to the source, the accused, Biranchat Munda — a constable with the Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) — was staying as a tenant in the victim’s house. Sunday night, while the girl’s family was away attending the Sheetal Shasthi procession, Munda allegedly took her to an isolated place and attempted to assault her. The girl managed to escape and alerted villagers.

Monday morning, the victim’s family and villagers reported the incident to Bareipali police. A case was registered under sections 126(2) and 75(2) of BNS.

Munda was arrested Tuesday and presented in court, where his bail application was rejected by the Sambalpur sub-divisional judicial magistrate. He was sent to Sambalpur Circle Jail.

PNN