Bangalore: A couple from Dhenkanal reportedly committed suicide by hanging at Kalbalu village under Jigani police limits in Bangalore, sources said Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Seema Nayak (25) and Rakesh Patra (23). Both of them were working as housekeeping staff at a firm in the industrial area here, sources added. Sources said the couple’s rented house was closed since last Sunday. The landlord became suspicious and informed the police.

Upon being alerted by a call, the police went to the spot, entered the house by breaking open the door and found the couple hanging. After a preliminary probe, police said Patra first hanged himself, and asserted that Nayak used a knife to cut the rope and subsequently hanged herself. It is suspected that the two were not married but were living together.

Inquiries with the neighbours revealed that Patra was an alcoholic, and the couple engaged in a quarrel Sunday. The events that followed are currently unknown. “Further details will be known after we establish contact with their relatives in Odisha,” the police said.