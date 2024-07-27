Balasore: A court in Odisha’s Balasore district Saturday sentenced a 40-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl last year.

The court of Special Judge, POCSO, Balasore, Ranjan Kumar Sutar also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict. He will have to serve an additional sentence of two years if he fails to pay the fine.

According to the prosecution, the convict had raped the girl when she went to relieve herself on December 1, 2023 in Simulia area of the district.

The survivor’s mother had lodged a police complaint, following which the man was arrested and a case registered under several sections of the POCSO Act.

The court pronounced the verdict after examining 14 witnesses and 23 exhibits, Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda said.

PTI